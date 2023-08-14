Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is still on the mend from the ACL tear he suffered early last season. With the roster cuts just over two weeks away and the regular season opener just over three weeks away, Moseley is running out of time to get ready for the start of the year. On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell offered an update, and it didn’t seem all that optimistic.

“I would say he’s on track, but it’s going to be a while. It’ll be a while,” Campbell said.

The Lions signed Moseley during the first week of free agency, handing him a one-year, $6 million deal with $2 million of that guaranteed. Early in the offseason, Moseley seemed to be ahead of schedule in his rehab. However, according to the Detroit Free Press, Moseley had a clean-up procedure on his leg, which delayed his arrival at camp.

Campbell refused to call it a setback at the time but did admit on Monday it will delay his return by about a month.

“Everything is really going to get pushed back probably four or five weeks from what we originally thought,” Campbell said. “But he was really already four or five weeks ahead at that point. So we’ll see. He’s doing good, though. He’s doing great.”

With Moseley sidelined, Jerry Jacobs has stepped into the starting lineup at outside cornerback opposite Cameron Sutton. Jacobs has started 17 games for the Lions over the past two seasons.

The Lions will be facing an interesting decision with Moseley when the roster cuts come. Currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Lions could choose to keep him there and free up a roster spot, but he would then have to miss—at a minimum—four games to start the season. If the Lions choose to activate him, he’ll take up one of the 53 spots, but he may not be ready to go right away.

When asked if Moseley could be ready by Week 1, Campbell was noncommittal.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. He’s doing good. He’s doing good.”