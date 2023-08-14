Lions injury updates: RBs on the mend, Aidan Hutchinson misses practice with ankle injury

On Monday, the Detroit Lions held their first practice since their preseason victory over the New York Giants. As they prepare for the week ahead, once again hosting joint practices—this time with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars—there were some injury updates.

Most notable were the absences of two starters on defense: cornerback Cam Sutton and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions have a “bug going around” according to head coach Dan Campbell, and that was responsible for keeping both Sutton and safety Brady Breeze out of practice on Monday. Hutchinson was out of practice with a “little ankle” injury he suffered the “other day.”

Detroit has recently taken some lumps with injuries at the running back position. Jermar Jefferson didn’t play in Friday’s preseason opener, but Campbell was hopeful the former 2021 draft pick could make it back to practice by the end of the week.

“Yeah, I would say it’s not—I mean, certainly there is a little something in there, but it’s not—I wouldn’t say it’s significant,” Campbell said about the severity of Jefferson’s injury. “Now the problem is when you’re in training camp, every day is significant, so we’re hoping we could get him back this week, but [...] it’s hard to say that right now.”

Jefferson was seen at practice with the training staff, as were wide receivers Maurice Alexander and Trinity Benson who were also not participating in Monday’s practice. Rookie running back Mohammed Ibrahim suffered an injury against the Giants on Friday, and Campbell mentioned before practice that Ibrahim “has something going on” and wouldn’t be out there for practice.

Craig Reynolds, another player vying for the RB3 role with the retirement of Justin Jackson last week was limited to individual and positional drills. Campbell was hopeful the Lions could get him back in a “couple of days.”

As for Denzel Mims, Campbell noted the wide receiver was “structurally” good before practice, but it would be up to how he felt once the team got out there. Mims ended up not practicing, but he was seen working with trainers at Monday’s practice.

TL;DR

Missed practice on Monday

RB Mohamed Ibrahim (lower body)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (ankle)

CB Cam Sutton (a “bug going around)

S Brady Breeze (a “bug going around)

Missed practice but were working with training staff

RB Jermar Jefferson

WR Maurice Alexander

WR Trinity Benson

WR Denzel Mims

Limited to individual drills