Lions preseason stock up, stock down: Okwara, Ifedi gun for roster spots

With the Detroit Lions heading for a new set of joint practices and another preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there’s no better time like the present to rewind, grade and set the final word on the previous preseason game against the New York Giants. Roster spots are precious, and the Detroit Lions have several positions overloaded with players, while others are looking for depth where none have stood out just yet.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down the standouts and rising stocks from the Giants preseason game, plus those who may have lowered their own status on the team. There’s plenty to talk about as rookies like Brian Branch and Jack Campbell impress early, while Julian Okwara shows up later in the game to dominate. Meanwhile, the offensive line is looking for tackles to step up and show they can be depth players.

We also get down and ready for the Jaguars, and what we hope to see moving forward. Plus, with Teddy Bridgewater in the mix, will Lions fans get a better look at the receivers?

