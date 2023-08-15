WATCH: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes gushes over Brian Branch’s preseason

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions posted a 42-minute video highlighting the best moments from their alternate broadcast of the preseason game against the New York Giants. The broadcast, hosted by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, featured a ton of guests, including Glover Quin, Golden Tate, Darren McCarty, Dave Birkett, and Chris Spielman, among others.

But most notable of all was the guest who kicked off the broadcast: Lions general manager Brad Holmes. If you watched live, it was fascinating to hear Holmes’ commentary on each player that came across the screen.

One of the best moments, without a doubt, was Holmes’ reaction when second-round pick Brian Branch laid a booming hit on Giants receiver Cole Beasley on a tackle for loss.

“Oh that’s a nice play there,” Holmes said. “You’ve pretty much seen that all camp.”

A little later, Schrager asked Holmes to expand his thoughts on the Lions rookie defensive back’s performance this training camp, and you could sense the excitement out of the Lions general manager.

“You want me to give an honest answer? He’s been very good,” Holmes said with a smile. “It goes back to just getting football players. We don’t really get caught into the whole, ‘Well, we just signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency so we can’t get a nickel because we already got that. So let’s get another (position).’ No. Look, man, this guy’s a ball player. We had him high up there on the board. We got in striking distance to take him and we took him.

“The thing about it is that because we had C.J. Gardner-Johnson slated to kind of be the nickel and we knew that Branch was going to be best as a nickel—he can play safety, as well. But we were just like, ‘Look, if he finds a role, he finds a role. If he doesn’t, then we know he’ll be a dang good special teams player.’

“But it was pretty evident as soon as he got out there that he meant business and he’s making waves, man.”

If you’ve got some time, the entire highlight reel is worth a watch, but if you want some guidance to the best parts, here’s when each guest shows up in the video below:

Note: Some guests overlap