Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars joint practice Day 1 live updates

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars will open up a pair of joint practices on Wednesday morning at Allen Park. For the Lions, it’s another opportunity to mix things up and keep things fresh after a couple weeks of in-house practices and a pair of sessions with the New York Giants last week.

The Jaguars boast an impressive set of skills position players on offense—and a potential franchise quarterback—that should provide the Lions newly-upgraded defense a challenge all week. They’ve also got a set of pass rushers that should give Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker a nice challenge.

With fans in attendance on Wednesday, media members will be permitted to live-tweet practice. The fun should start around 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, with Thursday’s practices beginning at the same time.

After practice, we'll offer up our own observations with a post-practice podcast and an observations post from Erik Schlitt.

