Lions injury updates: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams leave practice early

Detroit Lions receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams were both injured during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars and both did not return.

St. Brown was the first to go down during the opening seven-on-seven red zone drills. Trainers attended to him for a while and taped up his right ankle. St. Brown jogged around to test the ankle out and didn’t seem too bothered by it, but the team held him out for the rest of practice, as he watched from the sidelines.

During the next set of seven-on-seven drills, Jared Goff targeted Williams on a deep shot, but about halfway through the route, the Lions receiver pulled up and grabbed the back of his leg. After being tended to by trainers for several minutes, Williams walked back inside the facility under his own power.

Obviously, it’s far too early to know anything about the severity of these injuries, but at least both were able to leave the field without the need for a cart. That said, these are two critical players to the team.

Williams, the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has had his notable struggles, but this is also his first significant work in training camp and each rep is important to his development.

“We’re going to douse him with a ton of game reps,” coach Dan Campbell said last week. “He needs that. He needs that. As he does practice, but man, and I’m telling you, as with anybody, the more reps he gets, the more time on task, the more consecutive practices and reps he can put together, he’ll just grow.”

As for St. Brown, he’s the team’s top weapon and has been having another dominant training camp. That said, veteran receiver Kalif Raymond—fresh off his two-year extension—slid in the slot for the majority of the practice and had a really nice day against the Jaguars.

Hopefully we’ll get some positive updates from Campbell before Thursday’s joint practice.

In other injury news, the Lions were only missing three players from practice: running back Mohamed Ibrahim, and receivers Denzel Mims and Maurice Alexander.

The following players returned to practice after being out or limited on Monday: RB Jermar Jefferson, RB Craig Reynolds, WR Trinity Benson, TE Darrell Daniels, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, CB Cameron Sutton, S Brady Breeze.