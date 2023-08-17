To say that Detroit Lions’ star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a chip on his shoulder would be putting it lightly. You have seen the clips of St. Brown naming all 16 receivers taken before him in the 2021 NFL Draft, and sure—that is part of what drives him to be as great as he is.

But now that we have had longer to understand who he is as a person, I believe a lot of the passion that St. Brown attacks his craft with is innate. Something he was born with. Eric Woodyard of ESPN has more on how St. Brown’s work-ethic and attention to detail has fueled the Sun God’s success.

“You see him pre-practice, you see him post-practice, he doesn’t change one thing. When you do that, there’s no way he’s not going to have a big year. There’s no way,” coach Dan Campbell said of St. Brown’s daily 202-catch JUGS machine workout. “Because he’s not changed one thing.”

Beyond his long-standing relationship with the JUGS machine, St. Brown puts in the work in other areas of his preparation as well. Just ask his father, John Brown. Brown recently called his son on a Saturday night, just to catch up a bit.

“It must’ve been around 7:30, 8 p.m. (in Michigan), and I bet you all the other athletes on Saturdays were ready to go out,” said Brown. “He’s in that house over there by himself. He don’t got no roommates, he’s going to bed. They don’t understand that part of him and how focused he is when it comes to that.”

You can read the entirety of the story from Woodyard on how St. Brown is poised for another massive year here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Curious as to why new Lions’ quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is wearing number 50? ESPN’s Eric Woodyard weighs in on Bridgewater’s unique digits.

Here’s why new Detroit #Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater is wearing No. 50. https://t.co/W0cVOmLXs4 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 16, 2023

We aren’t even out of August yet, and Lions’ tight end Sam LaPorta is already turning heads. Alex Kay of the Bleacher Report highlights LaPorta and five other rookies that are already looking like draft-day steals.

Rookie linebacker Jack Campbell had a strong performance in Week 1 of the preseason against the New York Giants. Check out this film breakdown via The Football Scout on Youtube.

Looking for one player each team should part ways with during the preseason? The Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder has you covered.