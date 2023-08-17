Lions survey: Are the Detroit Lions headed in the right direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country.

It’s optimism season across the NFL. With training camp well underway and the preseason having just begun, fans of teams across the NFL are believing this could be the year. Training camp snippets are used as proof to show that the new players are amazing and our quarterback has never been as dialed in.

For Detroit Lions fans, it does feel like this optimism is grounded in reality. They’re division favorites for the first time in decades. They’re coming off a season in which they were playing better than just about any other team down the stretch. They’ve made significant upgrades in the offseason, while the division has lost some key players.

We know optimism is flowing right now in Detroit. The sell-out of season tickets for the first time in Ford Field history is evidence of that. But just how confident are Lions fans compared to the rest of the NFL?

That’s what we want to find out right now. In the poll below, vote on whether you’re confident in the direction of the Detroit Lions or not. We’ll take the results, and in a couple of days, we’ll see how Detroit fans’ confidence compares to the rest of the league.

