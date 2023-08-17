Dan Campbell gives Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams injury updates

Detroit Lions joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a scary start for the home team when early in practice, both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams went down with injuries in consecutive drills. Neither was able to return to practice.

On a Thursday morning radio appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s Stoney & Jansen with Heather show, Lions coach Dan Campbell provided updates on the two, and it’s a mixed bag of news. The good news: it appears St. Brown’s injury is minor.

“Saint is about as unbreakable as they get. I’m not worried about it,” Campbell said. “I don’t think this is going to be something major. I think that he could be down a little bit but tentatively right now, I think we’ll be okay here. I think this guy can overcome quite a bit so I think we’ll be alright.”

Following up in his morning press conference, Campbell estimated that St. Brown should return anywhere between Monday and the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

The news does not appear to be as good for former first-round pick Jameson Williams. Campbell dodged the initial question about Williams’ status.

“We’re not going to have him for the first six games, so... you know,” Campbell said.

He provided a little more context—noting that there is rehab involved—when asked the challenge that Williams is facing now that he’s missing more valuable time in training camp.

In the press conference, Campbell provided a little more clarity, saying that it’s “probably unlikely” that he’ll be ready in time for the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Until then, he’ll hit the training room, be in the classroom, and when the suspension hits, he’ll have to be away from the facility for the first three weeks. Campbell noted that Williams cannot technically receive medical treatment from the team during those three weeks, but the team is looking into solutions, if needed.

After the suspension starts, Williams can return to the facility starting Week 4, but he won’t be eligible to participate in games until Week 7.