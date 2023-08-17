Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars Day 2 joint practice live updates

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars are back at it Thursday morning for their final set of joint practices. On Wednesday, it was a competitive day with both teams notching their fair share of wins and losses.

Coach Dan Campbell came away pleased with how his team competed on Day 1 of joint practices.

“I was pleased with the way our guys showed up,” Campbell said on Thursday morning. “I thought we competed. I thought it wasn’t perfect, it never is. They did some really good things over there, but I thought, man, we really showed up and we competed. Everything that I was looking for from our guys I saw yesterday.”

Can the Lions keep that competitiveness and avoid a slideback against the Jaguars?

Lions beat writer Twitter list

Jaguars Twitter list