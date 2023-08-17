After entering the week fairly healthy—with only three players absent from Wednesday’s practice—the Detroit Lions were a little more beat up on Thursday.

It’s worth noting that the second joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars was just in shells—meaning not full pads—so it’s entirely possible that some of the players who missed Thursday’s practice may have been just getting maintenance days.

But here’s an overall look of who was out for Day 2 of Lions vs. Jaguars joint practices.

WR Jameson Williams/WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

As coach Dan Campbell said before practice, both players were dealing with injuries suffered on Wednesday. Based on early diagnosis, Campbell said St. Brown is expected to be back next week, while Williams is likely done for the preseason. Both players were spotted at practice as spectators.

You can read more about their situations here.

RB Mohamed Ibrahim/WR Denzel Mims/WR Maurice Alexander

The two depth receivers remain out, as has been the case since Monday. Mims has only had a half-practice in the last two weeks, as he appeared to re-aggravate a leg injury during the second joint practice with the Giants last week. Campbell did not sound optimistic about Mims’ future earlier this morning.

On Mims’ performance: “He’s in there, he’s in the room.” On if Mims is close to returning: “We’ll see, we’ll see. I wish I could give you more.”

Both Ibrahim and Alexander have been out since the preseason opener.

With four receivers currently out, Campbell noted that they may be in the market to add a receiver soon.

“We potentially may need to add somebody after today. We’re looking into that,” Campbell said. “(General manager) Brad (Holmes) and I have talked about that. We’ll feel a lot better after today’s practice. Because—yes you do, but to do that you have to move on from somebody, and that’s a hard move to. With other areas, other spots. So, but we’re thinking about it.”

C Frank Ragnow

No word on why Ragnow missed practice, but he was out there at practice as a spectator. Watching him leave the field after practice, it doesn’t seems like there is any cause for concern. The Lions may be simply limiting his workload, as they have regularly in camp.

With Ragnow out, Graham Glasgow slid over to center for the day, with Halapoulivaati Vaitai staking claim for the starting right guard position all day. After practice, Graham noted the awkwardness of competing for a starting job at right tackle while regularly playing first-team center snaps.

“Would I like to play more guard in camp? Yeah. But at the end of the day, I do think the interior positions are pretty similar,” Glasgow said. “If you can play center well then I do think you’d be able to play guard well.”

Despite neither Glasgow nor Vaitai playing with the second-team offense, rookie Colby Sorsdal continued to rep at left guard—a move that was made earlier this week after repping exclusively at right guard all camp. Sorsdal said after practice he views it as a display of trust from the coaching staff.

“I think it comes hand-in-hand with trust,” Sorsdal said. “But, yeah, moved over to left guard, and it’s cool. It’s cool being over there, and it’s definitely different than the right side, so there’s definitely some growing pains there, but it’s been cool.”

EDGE Romeo Okwara

I did not spot Okwara at any point in practice, and I did not note him leave Wednesday’s practice with any sort of injury. So at this point, it’s not clear whether Okwara is dealing with an injury or had a personal absence. But during Campbell’s press conference he did mention that the team is discussing how much he’ll play in Saturday’s preseason game, an indication that his absence will not be long.

“Romeo is doing some really good things and it feels like he’s very much back to what he was and so he’s somebody we’ll talk about this week, how much does he play, all those things we’ll talk more about tonight.