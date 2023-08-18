For any players who have been on the Detroit Lions roster beyond this past season or two, things were a little rough.

Not only was winning limited, but the culture was that of a losing team. In comes general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, along with new ownership in Sheila Hamp, and things have nearly taken a 180. But center Frank Ragnow remembers those dark days.

“The years we’ve had in the past, it’s been tough. It’s been frustrating,” he told FOX 2’s Dan Miller. “

Now, however, expectations have been raised. Now the spotlight’s on Detroit as the team gets attention from national media and they sell out season tickets at Ford Field. That’s a new hurdle for the veteran.

“Just to have that standard and being able to work — because it’s new for me, right? For us to be able to keep our heads down and focus day in and day out with that standard has just been a cool different challenge for me,” Ragnow said. “It’s been cool how this team really kind of hasn’t wavered — taking it day by day and just kept that freakin’ grit mentality the whole time.”

Ragnow also talks about the running game’s success and becoming a new father. You can watch the full interview here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner listed James Houston as one of his favorites for second-year players poised for a breakout season. ($)

How fun! Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde drops by Lions practice.

A unique opportunity to get some love from two teams who appreciated the same player — the one and only Marvin Jones.

Something we all can agree on: Marvin Jones is a heckuva guy

Once thinking he was destined for Jacksonville, Aidan Hutchinson explains how everything worked out exactly as it was supposed to. 97.1 The Ticket’s Will Burchfield has more.

Aidan Hutchinson's peers just voted him one of the top-100 players in the NFL, "and he's taken it up a notch" in camp. He might just be one of the top-10 pass-rushers by the end of the season.



"I haven't even scratched my potential yet," he said:

