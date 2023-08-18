 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Frank Ragnow on how this Lions team is built different

This is not the SOL.

By Kellie Rowe
For any players who have been on the Detroit Lions roster beyond this past season or two, things were a little rough.

Not only was winning limited, but the culture was that of a losing team. In comes general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, along with new ownership in Sheila Hamp, and things have nearly taken a 180. But center Frank Ragnow remembers those dark days.

“The years we’ve had in the past, it’s been tough. It’s been frustrating,” he told FOX 2’s Dan Miller. “

Now, however, expectations have been raised. Now the spotlight’s on Detroit as the team gets attention from national media and they sell out season tickets at Ford Field. That’s a new hurdle for the veteran.

“Just to have that standard and being able to work — because it’s new for me, right? For us to be able to keep our heads down and focus day in and day out with that standard has just been a cool different challenge for me,” Ragnow said. “It’s been cool how this team really kind of hasn’t wavered — taking it day by day and just kept that freakin’ grit mentality the whole time.”

Ragnow also talks about the running game’s success and becoming a new father. You can watch the full interview here.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner listed James Houston as one of his favorites for second-year players poised for a breakout season. ($)

  • How fun! Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde drops by Lions practice.

  • A unique opportunity to get some love from two teams who appreciated the same player — the one and only Marvin Jones.

  • Once thinking he was destined for Jacksonville, Aidan Hutchinson explains how everything worked out exactly as it was supposed to. 97.1 The Ticket’s Will Burchfield has more.

  • Also, there was a Bears joke teed up perfectly for me this morning. Please support me. Also FTP.

