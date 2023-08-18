What Jaguars writers are saying about joint practices with the Lions

The Detroit Lions have had a busy few weeks in August. Last week they hosted the New York Giants for two joint practices and an exhibition game. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars were the next to visit Allen Park, with the second of two joint practices concluding on Thursday.

In many ways, the Jaguars and the Lions are peers. Both are very young but stacked with high-end talent that has been procured over the last few years, and largely—via the draft.

Like we did during the first week of the preseason, we have compiled a bunch of articles and tweets from the Jaguars’ beat for your convenience.

If you’re looking for complete thoughts from Jaguars’ writers on either day of joint practices, you can find them via these links:

Note: There was not nearly as many Jaguars media in attendance compared to last week against the Giants, so overall observations were hard to come by from Jacksonville’s point of view.

Things get chippy, but stay competitive between the Jaguars and Lions

Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence discussing practice with Oehser:

“It makes it fun. With [cornerback] Chauncey [Gardner-Johnson] over there, you get plenty of that. You get a lot of doses of the talking. It was fun. It was really intense. It didn’t cross the line too many times. That’s the big thing. You still want to protect each other.”

Jaguars’ receiver Jamal Agnew:

“They talk a lot, but we expected that coming in,” Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew said. “It was good work, for sure. That’s just us checking each other like, ‘Hey man, that was a little too far.’ They never got any further than a little shoving and trash talking, but that’s just how joint practices are.”

Jaguars’ tight end Evan Engram:

“It was really different in the best way possible,” Engram said. “Both teams are kind of in the same boat. We shocked some people last year and got going toward the end. Iron sharpens iron. For us to come out here and compete with each other was definitely a great day of work.” “You protect your guys, but ‘Between the whistles,’’’ Engram said. “That’s our mentality: Let’s do all our talking, all our work, all our fighting, between the whistles and after the whistle protect your teammates. Don’t throw any punches.”

Aidan Hutchinson tests Jaguars’ rookie first-round tackle Anton Harrison

Jaguars Senior Reporter J.P. Shadrick on the matchup and others:

“I spent most of the day watching (Travon) Walker on one field then turning and watching Harrison versus Lions second-year defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the other. Harrison handled Hutchinson in team work –and by all accounts he did the same thing in early one-on-one work. Walker, who unleashed a couple of new pass rush techniques Wednesday, smiled broadly when I asked him about it walking to the buses following practice. “I am just trying to get better,” he said. “The chance to get better against a guy like [Lions offensive tackle] Taylor Decker, I appreciate that.” Both Walker and Allen threw a couple of good pass rushes at Goff, who let them know he wasn’t too happy with how close they came.”

Jaguars Team Reporter Kainani Stevens:

“We’ve entered the portion of training camp where I would prefer to place all Jaguars starters in bubble wrap. After a physical and productive joint practice on Wednesday, the Jaguars and Lions were not full-go on Thursday. Jaguars first-round rookie offensive tackle Anton Harrison looked impressive Wednesday against fellow 2023 first-round defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as Harrison dominated the matchup. Harrison was successful in one-on-one reps in the beginning of practice Thursday as well before being sidelined due to a lingering shoulder injury. Now that we’ve seen what Harrison is capable of as a starter, I’m hoping the team will play it safe and shut him down until the games matter.”

While I think some of this commentary on Hutchinson is being embellished a bit, the Jaguars did provide video of Harrison getting the better of Hutchinson on two occasions.

Random tweets during the week:

Highlights so far for Jags: Calvin Ridley catch in 7-on-7 goal line over defender front left pylon…. Christian Kirk similar but front right pylon… Devin Lloyd one-handed INT off Goff first snap of 11-on-11 backing into coverage… #JAXvsDET #Jaguars #DUUUVAL — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) August 16, 2023

Wingard with a pick off Jared Goff in seven on seven red zone… Zay Jones with seven on seven TD back left corner from Lawrence #Jaguars #DUUUVAL #JAXvsDET — J.P. Shadrick (@jpshadrick) August 17, 2023

ICYMI...



Jaguars 2023 Training Camp | Day 1 Joint Practice in Detroit



"The expectation is to get to the ball..."

-- @DevinLloyd_



STORY:https://t.co/U0aXGe9Ckf — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) August 17, 2023

And while it isn't from a member of the Jacksonville beat, I will leave you with this nugget from Steve Palazzolo of PFF.com: