Detroit Lions to waive WR Denzel Mims with injury designation

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are waiving receiver Denzel Mims with an injury designation.

Detroit traded for Mims from the New York Jets a month ago in the hopes to build up their receiver depth. Though the Lions have their top four settled in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, and Marvin Jones Jr., they could use some depth while Jameson Williams is serving a six-game suspension for breaking the league’s gambling policy.

Unfortunately, Mims suffered an injury a couple weeks ago in camp. He attempted to return from the injury last week during New York Giants joint practices, but could not finish the practice.

The writing for Mims seemed to be on the wall when coach Dan Campbell was asked about the former Jets receiver during Thursday’s press conference.

On where Denzel Mims stands in the Lions WR room:

“He’s in there, he’s in the room.”

Is Denzel Mims close to returning?

“We’ll see, we’ll see. I wish I could give you more.”

Because Mims did not end up making the Lions’ 53-man roster, the conditional pick swap Detroit made with the Jets is now nullified. The trade will not end up costing either team any draft picks.

The Lions now have an open roster spot, and smart money is on Detroit adding another receiver. In addition to Mims, the Lions are dealing with injuries to St. Brown, Williams, and Maurice Alexander. Campbell said on Thursday that they were looking into adding another wideout.

“We potentially may need to add somebody after today,“ Campbell said. “We’re looking into that. Brad (Holmes) and I have talked about that. We’ll feel a lot better after today’s practice. Because—yes you do, but to do that you have to move on from somebody. And that’s a hard move to. With other areas, other spots. But we’re thinking about it.”