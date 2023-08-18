News broke early Friday morning that the Detroit Lions are moving on from receiver Denzel Mims, after the former second-round pick missed most of the past two weeks of practice with an injury. Shortly thereafter, news broke via NFL insider Aaron Wilson that the Lions are signing free agent receiver Jason Moore to their 90-man roster.

Moore signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has spent the majority of his four seasons in the NFL on the Chargers’ practice squad, but he has been called up to make appearances in 20 total games. In total, he’s caught six passes for 104 yards.

Moore is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and recorded a 4.57 40-yard dash at his pro day and an overall RAS of 9.58. In college—at D2 school Findlay—Moore was an extremely productive player. In 2016, he caught 71 passes for 1,115 yards and 15 touchdowns. The following season, he pulled in 65 catches for 980 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Lions need bodies at the receiver position, as it has been ravaged by injuries during training camp. Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a minor ankle injury, Jameson Williams is likely done for the preseason with a leg injury, and Maurice Alexander has been out of practice since last week’s preseason game.

Moore will only have a couple weeks to make his case for the roster, battling the likes of Trinity Benson, and rookies Antoine Green, Chase Cota and Dylan Drummond for the last spot or two on the roster.