Detroit Lions fans are among the most confident in NFL

Here at Pride of Detroit, we keep track of the confidence you, the loyal fans of the Detroit Lions, have all year long—both in and out of season—with our SB Nation Reacts polls.

After an offseason of nearly unbridled optimism, through stops at free agency, the 2023 NFL Draft, training camp, and into the preseason, the hype train for the upcoming Lions season is riding on the rails. Our most recent polling of the fanbase’s optimism goes to show just how confident they are in the organization and the direction it’s headed in right now.

The results from our latest SB Nation Reacts poll show that 97% of Lions’ fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction.

Only three teams had fanbases polling at 98 percent, a smidge above the Lions: the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars, which, coincidentally enough, are two teams Detroit hosted for joint practices during this year’s training camp.

With just two preseason games remaining before the Lions literally kick off the NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the excitement for this team to test itself against one of the budding dynasties in professional sports is at an all-time high. Depending on how that game plays itself out, it will be interesting to see how the confidence of Lions fans will change. Could a win against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid push this percentage to triple digits?

