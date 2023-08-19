How to watch Lions vs. Jaguars: Kickoff time, TV channel, online streaming, radio, more

The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars conclude a week of competition on Saturday afternoon with each team’s second preseason game. The two had a pair of spirited joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday before taking a day off to prepare for the preseason game.

For the Lions, Saturday will be another day off for the starters. Coach Dan Campbell pointed to the joint practices as enough work and reps for the first teamers to feel comfortable with where they’re out without risking injury on gameday. It’s a little less clear what the Jaguars are doing, as coach Doug Pederson has yet to tip his hand. That said, Jaguars writer John Oehser said he doesn’t expect Jaguars starters to play much, if at all.

But that doesn’t mean there will be nothing to watch for on Saturday afternoon. As Brandon Knapp pointed out in his five Detroit Lions players to watch article, there are Lions fighting for their jobs and position battles to be won. Considering Detroit’s depth is as good as its been in years, there should still be talented players on the field going into the second half. Not to mention, it’s also Teddy Bridgewater’s Lions (preseason) debut.

So if any of that sounds appealing to you, here’s how you can catch Saturday’s game between the Lions and Jaguars—which is NATIONALLY TELEVISED!

Lions vs. Jaguars Week 2 preseason

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, MI

Local TV: FOX 2 (full list of Lions preseason TV affiliates here)

National TV: NFL Network

National online streaming: NFL+ (out of market only)

TV announcers: Jason Ross Jr., Devin Gardner, Dannie Rogers

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang