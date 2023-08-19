The Detroit Lions threw us a curveball on Friday night, dropping episode four of “Inside the Den.” This episode’s primary focus was training camp ramping up in Allen Park, and everything that goes along with it.

While not as long as the draft episode, there is still a lot going on in the 38 minute video.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What was your favorite part of the newest episode of “Inside the Den”?

My answer: Seeing how left tackle Taylor Decker prepares in the offseason at LeCharles Bentley’s “OLP (O-Line Performance) was really cool. Through the years we have heard Decker mention that is how he ended up in Phoenix. Prior to his senior season at Ohio State, he trained there and enjoyed it so much that he ended up making Arizona his offseason home.

The facility looks like it is state-of-the-art, and his trainer Doug keeps Decker on his toes by keeping the workouts fresh. If you’re familiar with my take on offensive linemen, you likely could have guessed that this would have been my favorite part.

What about you? What was your favorite part of episode four? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.

And if you haven’t watched the latest episode yet, you can watch it below: