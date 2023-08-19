The Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars face off on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. The two had a productive pair of joint practices during the week, and at least for the Lions, that means we won’t see any starters take the field for the preseason matchup.

Still, there are plenty of stakes for both teams. The first challenge, as always, is to stay healthy. No one wants to see a camp battle settled because of injury, and that depth could prove to be important during the season.

So to see what happens during Saturday’s preseason game, come hang out here in our open thread. Hang out in the comment section by scrolling down to the bottom of the page and chat about your observations and reactions to the game.

If you can’t watch the game live, be on the lookout for our live-updating game post, which will provide the latest news, scores, injury updates, and highlights from the game.

Happy gameday and go Lions!