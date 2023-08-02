Detroit Lions add 2 new tight ends after Shane Zylstra injury

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions announced a few roster moves, signing two tight ends to the roster: Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm. To make room for the new additions, the Lions waived tight end Shane Zylstra (on Tuesday) after suffering a brutal knee injury that put his season in jeopardy, and tight end Derrick Deese Jr., who had been operating as a depth piece.

Daniels entered the NFL in 2017 after being undrafted out of the University of Washington, joining the Indianapolis Colts. He joined the Seattle Seahawks the following season but was released in November of 2018 and was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals.

Daniels would stay with the Cardinals for the next three seasons working directly with position coach Steve Heiden, who is now the Lions tight end coach. Over his career, Daniels has played in 61 games with 18 starts (13 under Heiden’s tutelage) but has been mostly limited to blocking duties.

Helm, undrafted in 2019 out of Duke, most recently played for the Memphis Showboats. There he caught 20 passes for 205 yards. In the NFL, Helm has bounced between six different teams, only making 14 games appearances (one start) along the way.

Campbell said the moves were both to accommodate for Zylstra’s injury and to improve the competition in the tight end room.

The Lions also announced that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has now officially been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, a formality now that he has returned to the building. He is eligible to come off the list whenever he is healthy enough to practice.