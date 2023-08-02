If we know anything about Detroit Lions’ star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at this point, it’s that he expects a lot from himself. I get it. He puts in the work, and therefore he expects to reap the rewards. So when he does something like drop a pass, it bothers him. Like, really bothers him. Dave Birkett of the Free Press has more on St. Brown in his training camp observations from Monday.

Through two seasons in Detroit, St. Brown has developed a reputation of having some of the surest hands in the league, so you can understand why trivial mistakes get under his skin.

“I’m pissed off,” St. Brown told the Free Press after practice concluded. “I mean, I shouldn’t drop anything but shoot, even the best ones drop them, but like for me I’m mad, it’s just the way I am. I know I’m going to go out there and the next one I’m going to make. But I’m so hot, a drop like that, it’ll ruin my whole day for sure, Definitely my whole practice, especially a practice like that where I don’t get a chance to make up for it. It definitely, it’ll (bleep) up my day.”

From the 202 balls he catches off the JUGS machine after every practice, to how he mentally approaches the game—it’s clear to see St. Brown’s mindset is part of what separates him from others in the league.

Lions’ star right tackle Penei Sewell took some time after practice to help fellow tackle Obinna Eze with his technique. Seeing this kind of leadership from the 22 year old is really special.

Lions’ coach Dan Campbell said the hit that ended Shane Zylstra’s training camp has already been addressed,

Lions’ wide receiver Marvin Jones is back in Allen Park and making plays. You love to see it.

Colton Pouncy of The Athletic lists what he’s learned after one week of Lions’ training camp.

