The Detroit Lions have their top four receivers set. Not including Jameson Williams—who will start the season on the suspended list—Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, and Marvin Jones Jr. are locks for the roster.

After the first preseason game, it looked like the Lions had several candidates to make the team as WR5 or even WR6. Chase Cota continued to emerge with a four catch, 60-yard performance. Dylan Drummond built upon a strong offseason. Maurice Alexander made his case with an electric 95-yard punt return touchdown, and even seventh-round pick Antoine Green managed to haul in three catches for 36 yards.

It was a completely different story against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Drummond was plagued by drops. Cota—while finding the end zone—managed just 9 yards on two catches. Alexander hasn’t even seen the field since last preseason game, and the Denzel Mims dream is dead after the Lions cut him earlier in the week with an injury designation.

Some of the issues with the receiver play on Saturday were not on the pass catchers themselves. Pass protection was awful and quarterback play wasn’t great, either. Still, there were some opportunities out there, and if you were hoping for someone to emerge on Saturday night, you didn’t get what you wanted.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions receiver should be WR5 right now?

My answer: I’m sticking with Drummond. While Saturday was certainly a step down from what we’ve come to expect from the undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan, he has still put together—to me—the cleanest resume throughout all of offseason activities. He’s constantly getting open—which he showed again on Saturday with a nice 23-yard pickup. He’s the one now taking JUGS reps after St. Brown and Raymond, showing he’s an absolute culture fit. He’s the one that coach Dan Campbell said this about:

“He makes plays every day. He really, mentally, can play all the positions. He competes in special teams and I would say he’s hard to ignore. He’s just hard to ignore. He just – he’s continuing to climb the depth chart, so he’s doing exactly what a guy like him has to do. He’s doing everything right. He rarely messes something up and if he does, he learns from it, he grows and it doesn’t happen again.”

I’m not going to overreact to one poor preseason showing, especially when it has been out of the ordinary from everything we’ve seen thus far out of Drummond.

All that said, Chase Cota is certainly making a case for himself, too. And while his offensive performance was just okay, being a viable option on special teams as a punt returner will only help his case—even if the Lions already have their guy there in Raymond.

Who do you think is the WR5 on the roster right now? Scroll down to the comment section and let us know?