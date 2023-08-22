The Detroit Lions’ second preseason game was an ugly one to watch. The offense could only manage 131 total yards, went three-and-out seven times, turned the ball over twice, and found the end zone just once. The defense was a little better, but there were even some disheartening performances on that side of the ball, as well. They gave up 145 rushing yards and 4.1 yards per carry—72 yards and 4.8 per carry in the first half.

The Jaguars were 5-of-13 on third down compared to Detroit’s 1-of-12. I could go on and on.

But the basic question here is: does any of that truly matter? This is the preseason and the majority of these players are not slated for meaningful roles on offense and defense.

So on this week’s PODcast, we try to separate the real issues vs. things you don’t have to worry about. That’s the main discussion in the second segment, where we share our overall concern level about:

Offensive line depth struggles (26:30)

Wide receiver depth is young and inconsistent (31:00)

Will Teddy Bridgewater be acclimated by Week 1? (37:20)

Injuries to both Ifeatu Melifonwu and Saivion Smith (41:00)

Jameson Williams (44:10)

The rest of the podcast is left diving into the Jaguars game and looking ahead to the Carolina Panthers game and roster cuts ahead.

Check it all out below:

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.