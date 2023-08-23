Survey: What are you most concerned about with this Lions team?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country.

The Detroit Lions 2023 season is nearly here and there has been a plethora of information reported about the team over the past month.

There has been plenty of consistently positive news to match the hype surrounding this team—like the seemingly daily Brian Branch positivity—but there have also been some concerns that have been raised over the last month, something coach Dan Campbell suggested was commonplace in the NFL.

“At the end of the day, no matter what happens, everybody’s got holes,” Campbell told the media on Tuesday. “I mean even we had a pretty damn good roster at New Orleans for a number of years and we still had holes. And so, it’s never going to be perfect, but we’re so much farther along than we were two years ago.”

And that leads us to our SB Nation Reacts Survey question of the week:

What are you most concerned about with this Lions team?

If Teddy Bridgewater will acclimate by Week 1

Wide receiver depth

Offensive line depth

Run defense

As a nine-year NFL veteran, Bridgewater’s biggest obstacle is learning offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s playbook language, as opposed to understanding the scheme. And with two more weeks before the season opener, there’s a good chance he is ready to roll. But if he’s not fully acclimated, the Lions may have to adjust their roster construction in order to keep a third quarterback in the interim. Roster spots are valuable on a team as deep as the Lions, and having to use one for a third quarterback could create some unnecessary problems.

The Lions have been hit hard by the wide receiver injury bug. Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown are not practicing, Tom Kennedy has been released with an injury settlement, the Denzel Mims experiment ran its course, and Detroit looks like they will be turning to a trio of rookies—Antoine Green, Dylan Drummond, and Chase Cota—to fill out the final spot or two in the position group.

One constant throughout training camp and the preseason has been inconsistent play from the reserve offensive line. The Lions projected starting five—plus Graham Glasgow and rookie Colby Sorsdal—look like a solid seven. But the final spot or two—especially at reserve offensive tackle—leave a lot to be desired.

The biggest weakness of the Lions 2022 team was their run defense. While it definitely improved as the season wore on, there were still hiccup moments that raised concerns. We have seen that progress carry over to 2023 training camp, and they looked solid against the Giants in preseason Game 1, but Jacksonville’s reserves ran for 145 yards in Game 2. With the Carolina Panthers on deck for the season finale, some of last season's concerns could be bubbling under the surface.

