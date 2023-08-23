 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Dan Campbell is embracing high expectations for Detroit Lions

This offseason has been filled with expectations for the Lions, but coach Dan Campbell isn’t changing much, and is focused on being himself. Hear about that and more in an interview with Brad Galli.

By Morgan Cannon
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

As national media outlets from all over the country have made their way to Allen Park this summer, more people are becoming more aware of who Detroit Lions’ coach Dan Campbell really is. And yes, I mean beyond the kneecap jokes. Campbell spoke to WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli about expectations, his caffeine intake, and how his family helps keep him grounded.

“Honestly, my wife will send me something, or (Lions director of football communications) Eamonn (Reynolds) will send me something that somebody wrote, or this or that,” said Campbell of writers recognizing he is actually a really brilliant football mind. “And ya know, there’s the kneecap joke come out. And honestly, none of it bothers me. The positive, the negative—I don’t really care because I know who I am. I’m very comfortable in my skin.”

Campbell would go on to talk with Galli for over seven minutes, and would touch on topics such as his relationship with his former coach Bill Parcells, his wife and daughter giving him a hard time, his workout routine, and more.

You can watch the entirety of the interview here:

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • In the collaboration you didn’t know you needed, Flavor Flav was gifted a turntable from the Lions, and evidently—will be at the home opener. The summer of the Lion continues.

  • If you’re a card collector, the NFLPA terminated its agreement with Panini, with Fanatics now the

  • I think Lions’ safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson enjoys talking trash just as much as we enjoy listening to him talk it.

  • Check out some photos from the Lions’ inter-squad scrimmage—

  • Happy (now belated) birthday to Lions’ rookie linebacker Jack Campbell.

