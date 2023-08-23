As national media outlets from all over the country have made their way to Allen Park this summer, more people are becoming more aware of who Detroit Lions’ coach Dan Campbell really is. And yes, I mean beyond the kneecap jokes. Campbell spoke to WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli about expectations, his caffeine intake, and how his family helps keep him grounded.

“Honestly, my wife will send me something, or (Lions director of football communications) Eamonn (Reynolds) will send me something that somebody wrote, or this or that,” said Campbell of writers recognizing he is actually a really brilliant football mind. “And ya know, there’s the kneecap joke come out. And honestly, none of it bothers me. The positive, the negative—I don’t really care because I know who I am. I’m very comfortable in my skin.”

Campbell would go on to talk with Galli for over seven minutes, and would touch on topics such as his relationship with his former coach Bill Parcells, his wife and daughter giving him a hard time, his workout routine, and more.

INTERVIEW: Dan Campbell and the Lions are not shying away from expectations.



We discussed the team taking the Next Step, how his wife and daughter keep him in check, and why being himself is a key to leading an NFL team — caffeine and workout habits included. pic.twitter.com/6wl5xJmzCt — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 22, 2023

In the collaboration you didn’t know you needed, Flavor Flav was gifted a turntable from the Lions, and evidently—will be at the home opener. The summer of the Lion continues.

If you’re a card collector, the NFLPA terminated its agreement with Panini, with Fanatics now the

The NFLPA has terminated its trading card agreement with Panini, effective immediately.



Fanatics now holds exclusive rights to produce NFLPA-branded trading cards.



Email was just sent out informing contract advisors of the decision: pic.twitter.com/FGK3lBGHSn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 21, 2023

I think Lions’ safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson enjoys talking trash just as much as we enjoy listening to him talk it.

Ooooooou THIS WHAT YALL WANT https://t.co/1ughlNtYo9 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) August 21, 2023

Check out some photos from the Lions’ inter-squad scrimmage—

Scrimmage vibes — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 22, 2023

Happy (now belated) birthday to Lions’ rookie linebacker Jack Campbell.