For the final training camp practice, the Detroit Lions conducted what was essentially a 90-minute-long walkthrough. It was the team’s first practice in preparation for Week 1’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with scout teams on the field to help the first team offense and defense get looks at what they can expect in two weeks.

With no tangible observations to be had during a walkthrough, instead, I’ll provide some injury updates based on what I saw on Wednesday. Note: With no Dan Campbell presser, we did not get any updates from the team, and they are not due an injury report until game week.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

All signs are pointing to St. Brown being available for the opener. The Lions top receiver spent the majority of practice working with a trainer, but at the very end of practice, he put on a helmet and joined the first-team offense for about a dozen reps—albeit at walkthrough speed.

Emmanuel Moseley

For the first time in training camp, Moseley was out at practice in his No. 4 jersey working with a trainer. He was working on his backpedal, change of direction, and some sprints. He was doing similar work back during OTAs before his ACL recovery hit a snag and required a clean-up surgery last month.

The Lions will have to make a decision by Tuesday whether to take Moseley off the physically unable to perform (PUP) injury list and add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on the PUP list, where he will automatically miss the first four games of the season.

Frank Ragnow/Taylor Decker

Both veteran offensive linemen have been getting semi-regular veteran days, so there is no current concern that both Ragnow and Decker missed Wednesday’s practice.

In their places, Penei Sewell moved over to left tackle, Matt Nelson stepped in at right tackle, Graham Glasgow took over at center, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai took first-team reps at right guard.

Jermar Jefferson

After limping off the field during Detroit’s vigorous practice on Tuesday, I did not spot Jefferson out there on Wednesday. For a player very much fighting for a spot on the Lions’ running back depth chart, it’s a tough break. He’s one player who could use the opportunity afforded by the final preseason game, but it appears he’s trending toward missing it.

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Melifonwu was injured in Saturday’s preseason game and was working with a trainer on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was simply a spectator to practice, in jersey, but not participating in practice nor rehab.

Saivion Smith

Smith, too was injured in the last preseason game, but he has not been close enough to a return to be rehabbing on the sidelines. I did not spot him on Wednesday.

John Cominsky

It’s unclear if Cominsky is dealing with an injury or also being given a rest day. Cominsky has played in both preseason games and was active during Tuesday’s scrimmage practice.

Jameson Williams

As expected, Williams remains out with a hamstring injury. In less than a week, he’ll be placed on the suspended list and will be forced to leave the facility for the first three weeks of his six-week suspension. After that, he can resume activities, but won’t be eligible to play until Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.