Though most teams around the league are focusing on the positives, the atmosphere continues to be extremely optimistic around the Detroit Lions with the end of the summer rapidly approaching. While there is only so much that can be learned from training camp, the reporting has been very encouraging this summer.

Friday brings the final preseason game of the year, meaning some tough decisions lie ahead. However, there are plenty of other fun storylines higher up the depth chart as well, especially when it comes to expected starting spots and playing time for some of the team’s big contributors.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What has surprised you most about Lions training camp?

My answer: While many were excited about the Lions selection of Brian Branch, I am still surprised to see just how quickly he is forcing himself into the lineup. Detroit was very intentional about shoring up the secondary in free agency and returns Tracy Walker as well, giving the team some solid options across the defensive backfield.

Nevertheless, Branch is on a mission to get himself on the field quickly, potentially at the nickel spot. Like some of the other highly drafted rookies, he did not even play in the second preseason game, indicating how much the coaching staff is planning around him already. Having Branch ready to contribute from the start of the season would be a great sign.

What do you think? What training camp storyline has surprised you most, in a positive or an alarming way? Sound off in the comment section at the bottom of the page.