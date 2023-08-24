Good news for radio fans looking for even more Detroit Lions broadcasts on gameday.

“Get ready, Motor City! With the excitement for Lions football at an all-time high, we’re thrilled to unveil a full day of programming and give fans a home for everything surrounding the Honolulu blue,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Detroit in a release. “We can’t wait to bring you every heart-pounding moment and game-changing play on Sundays with expert analysis leading up to kickoff and after the final whistle.”

Here’s the full lineup, all in Eastern time:

9-10 a.m.: “Kickoff with Boomer Esiason & Mike Valenti”

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: “Lions Tailgate Show” with Rico Beard and Jim Costa

12-1 p.m.: “Lions Pregame Show” with Dan Miller, Lomas Brown and TJ Lang

1 p.m. - end of game: Lions Radio Network play-by-play on 97.1 The Ticket

End of game - 5 p.m.: Lions Radio Network postgame with Dan Miller, TJ Lang and Jim Costa

5-7 p.m.: “Lions Postgame Show” with Stoney (Mike Stone) and Jennifer Hammond

7-11 p.m.: Pat Caputo

If I could guess, this is likely because of all the attention the Lions are receiving and the big expectations for the squad in 2023. Some changes from years past include a lot more from the fabulous people at FOX 2 Detroit (not biased at all). The Ticket also recently announced Mike Stone, better known as Stoney, will retire from his morning spot with Jon Jansen after the NFL season. He’ll still stay on for a while as a fill-in host. You can read more about that below.

And onto the rest of your notes.

