Through the first two weeks of the preseason, the Detroit Lions have largely rested their veterans and “key rookies” after getting the majority of their game reps in during joint practices. Entering Week 3 of the preseason, the Lions once again ramped up the intensity during a mock scrimmage, and are expected to rest their starters again when they close the preseason out against the Carolina Panthers.

In both previous preseason games, the Lions have rested at least 28 players—nearly a third of the 90-man roster—which can make it challenging to track the players on the field. With this in mind, we have provided fans with an up-to-date depth chart—based on our first-hand training camp/game observations—to use as a resource during the game.

To help out your viewing experience, we listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters (who will likely rest), italicized the injured players unlikely to play, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Quarterback (4 + 1 injured)

Jared Goff (16)

Teddy Bridgewater (50)

Nate Sudfeld (10)

Adrian Martinez* (18)

Hendon Hooker* (12) — not eligible to play, on the NFI list

Related Detroit Lions will reportedly activate QB Hendon Hooker during 2023 season

Running back (7 + 1)

David Montgomery (5)

Jahmyr Gibbs* (26)

Jason Cabinda (45), FB

Craig Reynolds (13)

Jermar Jefferson (28) — latest on possible injury

Benny Snell (38)

Devine Ozigbo (30)

Mohamed Ibrahim* (33) — has been placed on injured reserve

Wide receiver (12)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) — latest injury update

— latest injury update Josh Reynolds (8)

Kalif Raymond (11)

Jameson Williams (9) — expected to miss the rest of the preseason

Marvin Jones Jr. (0)

Antoine Green* (80)

Dylan Drummond* (83)

Chase Cota* (88)

Trinity Benson (19)

Maurice Alexander (15) — returned to practice this week

Avery Davis* (84)

Jason Moore (29)

Expect to see rookies Drummond, Green, and Cota get the start again.

Tight end (5 + 1)

Sam LaPorta* (87)

Brock Wright (89)

James Mitchell (82)

Darrell Daniels (86)

Daniel Helm (43)

Shane Zylstra (84) — On injured reserve, his season is over

Projected starting offensive line (18)

Starters (All six are expected to rest)

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73)

C — Frank Ragnow (77)

RG — Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) or Graham Glasgow (60)

RT — Penei Sewell (58)

Second-team: Projected Game 3 starters based on this week’s practices

LT — Matt Nelson (67)

LG — Kayode Awosika (74)

C — Brad Cecil* (64)

RG — Colby Sorsdal* (75)

RT — Germain Ifedi (70)

Third team and deep reserves

LT — Connor Galvin* (76)

LG — Darrin Paulo (69)

C — Alex Molette (61)

RG — Bobby Hart (51)

RT—Obinna Eze (65)

RT — Ryan Swoboda* (62)

LT — Max Pircher (63) — International pathway program player

Interior defensive line (8)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Isaiah Buggs (96)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

DL — Christian Covington (52)

DL — Cory Durden* (90)

DL — Chris Smith* (91)

EDGE Rushers (7)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97)

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

SAM — James Houston (41)

SAM — Julian Okwara (99)

As a reminder, this is the way this position group roles breakdown is:

EDGE = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing, while also reducing inside in pass rushing situations

DE/SAM = can play the edge with hand in dirt or standing

DE/IDL = can play edge with hand in the dirt or reduce inside in base sets

SAM = standup pass rusher

Off-the-ball linebacker (7)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34)

MIKE — Derrick Barnes (55)

MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

MIKE/SAM — Trevor Nowaske* (59)

Cornerback (6 + 1)

Cameron Sutton (1)

Jerry Jacobs (39)

Starling Thomas V* (49)

Steven Gilmore* (36)

Khalil Dorsey (30)

Colby Richardson (24)

Emmanuel Moseley (4) — not eligible to play, on the PUP list, latest injury update

Hybrid DB/Slot (3)

NB/S — Brian Branch* (32)

CB/NB — Will Harris (25)

NB/CB — Chase Lucas (36)

Safety (7)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2)

Kerby Joseph (31)

Tracy Walker (21)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) — injured in Game 2, latest update

Brandon Joseph* (40)

Brady Breeze (35)

Scott Nelson (48) — signed this week

Related Detroit Lions release Saivion Smith with injury settlement

Kicking team (4)

P — Jack Fox (3)

LS — Scott Daly (47)

K — Riley Patterson (36) or Parker Romo (24)

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Kalif Raymond (11) or Maurice Alexander (15) or Chase Cota* (88)

or Maurice Alexander (15) or Chase Cota* (88) Kick return — Maurice Alexander (15) or Starling Thomas V* (49) or Antoine Green* (80)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Riley Patterson (36) or Parker Romo (24)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Starling Thomas (49) and Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) or Chase Lucas (27)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) or Brady Breeze (35)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: