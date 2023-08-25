How to watch Lions vs. Panthers: Kickoff time, TV channel, online streaming, radio, more

The Detroit Lions close out the 2023 preseason in Carolina on Friday night with a contest against the Panthers. For the fans, it’s a final step towards going into regular season mode. For the players, though, this game could have immense consequences. Not only could this game be the difference between making and missing the roster, but for some, Friday night’s game could be their final game in the NFL ever.

There’s plenty of intrigue for fans watching, too. Although the Lions are not expected to play any starters on Friday night, the Panthers are—and that could be some fun viewing of rookie quarterback Bryce Young against Detroit’s second string. Additionally, there are plenty of internal battles happening with the Lions. Whether it’s the five players you should keep a close eye on or the six Lions who could sneak onto the roster with one last strong performance, there is plenty on the line Friday night.

Unlike the two previous Lions preseason games, there is no local broadcast. Instead, it is being aired nationally on CBS. So if you want to catch the game on Friday night, here’s all the information you’ll need to know:

Lions vs. Panthers Week 3 preseason

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC

National TV: CBS

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, A.J. Ross

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang