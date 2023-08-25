Detroit Lions offensive line depth among fans’ biggest concerns

Recently, we presented Detroit Lions fans with our latest SB Nation Reacts survey and asked the question: What are you most concerned about with this Lions team?

In the poll, we selected what we believed were the four most pressing concerns for this Lions team—we recognize there are other concerns, but we were limited to four options. The offensive line depth garnered the most attention, with 42 percent of the votes. Wide receiver depth (30 percent) and run defense (25 percent) were the next closest, while the comment section brought up other concerns, like offensive regression, injuries, defensive communication, and the team/fans getting too caught up in the hype train—amongst others.

With the Lions resting their starters during the preseason, fans have gotten a long look at who the reserve offensive linemen are beyond the top six players—Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell, Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and Graham Glasgow—, and the concerns appear warranted.

Matt Nelson and Germain Ifedi have been battling it out for the pivotal OT3 job, with neither doing a ton to separate themselves from one another. This battle could come down to their performance in the preseason finale, with both having a shot to make the team if the interior offensive linemen struggle, once again.

Rookie Colby Sorsdal appears headed to the roster based on his development, as well as the team’s investment and usage of him. The guard spot opposite him has been a revolving door, with Darrin Paulo getting the start in Game 1, Bobby Hart in Game 2, and based on usage in practice this week, Kayode Awosika could be the next up in Game 3. Can Awosika seize the moment? Brad Cecil has been manning the pivot (center) since Ross Pierschbacher was released due to injury, but his lack of size/experience has been evident. Cecil will need to have a stellar game against the Panthers to make his case for the 53-man roster.

On a more positive note, SB Nation’s main site ran a series of national polls, asking fans which team would win each of the eight divisions, and unsurprisingly, the Lions came out as the favorites to be NFC North Champions.

Enjoy the preseason finale!