The Detroit Lions have to cut their 90-man roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. With only a few spots unclaimed, several players seized their opportunity in Game 3 of the preseason to stake their claim.

Let’s take a closer look at who helped, or hurt, their chances for the roster in this week’s stock report.

Craig Reynolds: Stock Up

Reynolds looks like he just locked up the Lions RB3 spot. On the night, he turned 11 carries into 41 yards and a touchdown. He looks smart, decisive and steady, everything the coaching staff is looking for in the role.

Devine Ozigbo/Benny Snell: Stock down

Ozigbo saw the field first in the second half but failed to generate much on the ground, running the ball twice for -1 yards in the third quarter. Snell took over at the end of the third quarter, and while his stat line was better (five rushes, 26 yards), it was also against the Panthers' deep reserves.

Colby Sorsdal: Stock up

Sorsdal not only looked like a people mover in the run game—he threw a key block on Reynolds’ touchdown run—but he also started the game at right guard, then started the second half at right tackle. He has now played three positions this preseason, right guard, left guard, and right tackle.

Heck of a hole from rookies Colby Sorsdal (RG) and Brad Cecil (C), with a rookie WR Dylan Drummond locking up his man at the GL pic.twitter.com/U25bCpFHwF — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) August 26, 2023

Nate Sudfeld/Adrian Martinez: Stock down

Sudfeld played in six plays, with five passing attempts, two completions for 17 yards, and an injury that knocked him out of the game. Tough break for a quarterback who was not only fighting to try and convince the Lions to keep three quarterbacks but also auditioning for other NFL teams.

Martinez got his chance to step in as an injury replacement but he was inconsistent and failed to produce much of anything on the field. He would finish the night 5-of-11 for 39 yards.

Chase Lucas: Stock up

You like big plays? I like big plays.

Not only did Lucas arguably make the play of the night, but he was also getting involved on defense, covering receivers from the slot, attacking the run, and blitzing off the edge. Lucas would finish the night with a three pass breakups.

Steven Gilmore: Stock up

Not to be outdone, Gilmore also made a strong case for the roster, leading the team with four pass breakups and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Gilmore didn’t start at outside corner, but in addition to playing tight in coverage, he was also playing physically in coverage and run support. He’s made a strong case.

Antoine Green and Dylan Drummond: Stock up

With WR5 and possibly WR6 roles up for grabs, Green and Drummond made their best cases for the job(s). Green got looks on special teams in several different spots—including returning kicks and punts—and also showed off his speed on a 70-yard touchdown reception.

In my mind, @toinegreen's going to the end zone



: #DETvsCAR on CBS pic.twitter.com/BclLH1QcCT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Drummond was very consistent. Completing screens and quick outs for first downs, as well as executing key blocks on running plays—including Reynolds’ touchdown. He ended up leading the team with five receptions for 46 yards

Chase Cota: Stock down

After flying high in recent weeks, Cota’s stock came back down to earth in Game 3. Eight targets, three receptions, a drop in the end zone, and another on a third down conversion attempt.

Stock up: Quick hits

Levi Onwuzurike showed the ability to generate a lot of pressure up the middle, out on screens, and registered a tackle for loss and quarterback hit on consecutive plays.

showed the ability to generate a lot of pressure up the middle, out on screens, and registered a tackle for loss and quarterback hit on consecutive plays. Cory Durden has quietly seen his stock rise throughout camp and he put his power on display producing five tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits.

has quietly seen his stock rise throughout camp and he put his power on display producing five tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Khalil Dorsey got the start at outside corner and kick returner, then forced a fumble recovery at the end of the first half. He got banged up in the second half but was able to return to game action.

Stock, um... up and down?

Riley Patterson missed a 53-yard kick (hit the crossbar) on his first attempt, but would go on to successfully convert field goals from 25 and 27, while also making two extra points and missing another. While two misses are not great, Parker Romo was nowhere to be found, so this kicking competition may be over.