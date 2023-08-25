Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers preseason 1st half open thread

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers close out their respective preseason games with a battle down in Charlotte. It wasn’t all that long ago that both teams faced off on the very same field, but we don’t need to talk about that day right now.

With roster cuts just four days away, Friday night’s game between the two teams has high stakes for some players. While Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have likely decided on the majority of their 53-man roster choices, there are undoubtedly jobs still up for grabs.

“There’s still a lot of spots that are in flux right now and guys are fighting for those spots,” Campbell said earlier this week. “But it’s good, it’s a competitive roster and I like the guys we’ve got.”

Come hang around on Friday night as we watch the Lions close out the preseason so that we can turn our attention forward to the regular season. Scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of this post, and chat during the first half of Lions vs. Panthers. When it’s halftime, be on the lookout for the second half open thread.

Let’s go Lions!