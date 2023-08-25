Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld injured, carted off vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions second half got off to a tough start. After Teddy Bridgewater helped the Lions take the lead into halftime, Nate Sudfeld took over to start the third quarter. After throwing the ball away on a third down, Sudfeld was taken down near the Panthers sideline and came up with a significant limp.

After being able to walk very gingerly to the sideline, Sudfeld was eventually carted to the locker room.

It’s been a couple of rough weeks for Sudfeld. The Lions recently added Bridgewater, pushing Sudfeld down in the depth chart to the QB3 spot. Since Bridgewater’s arrival, Sudfeld has struggled both in practice and in the preseason. Last week against the Jaguars, Sudfeld completed just 9-of-18 passes for 80 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. On Friday night, Sudfeld was 2-for-5 for 17 yards before leaving the game.

With Jared Goff and Bridgewater likely locked in as the top two quarterbacks, Detroit will have to decide if keeping a third around is worth it. If Sudfeld’s injury is serious, that may make their decision much easier. While the Lions have a fourth quarterback in Adrian Martinez, the rookie quarterback has been getting almost zero reps with the team since the Bridgewater addition—although he did take over for Sudfeld in the preseason finale.