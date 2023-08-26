We’ve reached one of the worst parts of the NFL annual schedule. The preseason is over, but the regular season hasn’t begun. What sits in between those dates is cutdown day.

By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Detroit Lions and the other 31 teams must trim their roster down nearly in half—going from 90 to 53. For players who have spent the last few months fighting and scraping their way to display their skills, it’s a nerve-racking day spent hoping the phone never rings.

While the Lions have until Tuesday to get down to 53 players, coach Dan Campbell said after Friday’s preseason finale that he expects to make the cuts gradually throughout the next few days.

“I don’t see this being one big cut,” Campbell said. “I think we’re going to need to disperse it a little bit. I think (Saturday) we’re going to have a real good feel of where we’re at—at least 99 percent of the roster.”

So as the news comes in over the weekend and into early next week, we’ll be keeping track of it all. We won’t just be listing the players who have been cut, but below you’ll see an up-to-date roster of the players remaining and the amount of cuts that still need to be made.

Latest roster moves:

WR Jameson Williams — Being placed on reserve/suspended list (not official yet)

Here’s a look at the Lions roster as it currently stands.

Total players on the roster: 89

Cuts needed: 36

Quarterback (5)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Nate Sudfeld

Adrian Martinez

Hendon Hooker — On active/NFI list, not reserve/NFI list yet

Running back (7)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Craig Reynolds

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Jermar Jefferson

Benny Snell

Devine Ozigbo

Wide receiver (11)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Marvin Jones

Dylan Drummond

Antoine Green

Chase Cota*

Trinity Benson

Maurice Alexander

Avery Davis

Jason Moore

Suspended list: Jameson Williams (not official yet, but we’re counting it)

Tight end (5)

Brock Wright

Sam LaPorta*

James Mitchell

Darrell Daniels

Daniel Helm

Offensive line (18)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow

Colby Sorsdal

Matt Nelson

Germain Ifedi

Kayode Awosika

Bobby Hart

Darrin Paulo

Obinna Eze

Brad Cecil

Alex Mollette

Max Pircher

Conor Galvin

Ryan Swoboda

Interior defensive line (8)

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Benito Jones

Brodric Martin

Christian Covington

Cory Durden

Chris Smith

EDGE (7)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

John Cominsky

Josh Paschal

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Linebacker (7)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Anthony Pittman

Trevor Nowaske

Cornerback (10)

Cameron Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Brian Branch

Will Harris

Starling Thomas

Chase Lucas

Steven Gilmore

Khalil Dorsey

Colby Richardson

Emmanuel Moseley — On active/PUP, not on reserve/PUP yet

Safety (7)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Brady Breeze

Brandon Joseph

Scott Nelson

Special teams (4)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Riley Patterson (K)

Parker Romo (K)