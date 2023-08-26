We’ve reached one of the worst parts of the NFL annual schedule. The preseason is over, but the regular season hasn’t begun. What sits in between those dates is cutdown day.
By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Detroit Lions and the other 31 teams must trim their roster down nearly in half—going from 90 to 53. For players who have spent the last few months fighting and scraping their way to display their skills, it’s a nerve-racking day spent hoping the phone never rings.
While the Lions have until Tuesday to get down to 53 players, coach Dan Campbell said after Friday’s preseason finale that he expects to make the cuts gradually throughout the next few days.
“I don’t see this being one big cut,” Campbell said. “I think we’re going to need to disperse it a little bit. I think (Saturday) we’re going to have a real good feel of where we’re at—at least 99 percent of the roster.”
So as the news comes in over the weekend and into early next week, we’ll be keeping track of it all. We won’t just be listing the players who have been cut, but below you’ll see an up-to-date roster of the players remaining and the amount of cuts that still need to be made.
Latest roster moves:
- WR Jameson Williams — Being placed on reserve/suspended list (not official yet)
Here’s a look at the Lions roster as it currently stands.
Total players on the roster: 89
Cuts needed: 36
Quarterback (5)
Jared Goff
Teddy Bridgewater
Nate Sudfeld
Adrian Martinez
Hendon Hooker — On active/NFI list, not reserve/NFI list yet
Running back (7)
David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
Craig Reynolds
Jason Cabinda (FB)
Jermar Jefferson
Benny Snell
Devine Ozigbo
Wide receiver (11)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Reynolds
Kalif Raymond
Marvin Jones
Dylan Drummond
Antoine Green
Chase Cota*
Trinity Benson
Maurice Alexander
Avery Davis
Jason Moore
Suspended list: Jameson Williams (not official yet, but we’re counting it)
Tight end (5)
Brock Wright
Sam LaPorta*
James Mitchell
Darrell Daniels
Daniel Helm
Offensive line (18)
Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Graham Glasgow
Colby Sorsdal
Matt Nelson
Germain Ifedi
Kayode Awosika
Bobby Hart
Darrin Paulo
Obinna Eze
Brad Cecil
Alex Mollette
Max Pircher
Conor Galvin
Ryan Swoboda
Interior defensive line (8)
Alim McNeill
Isaiah Buggs
Levi Onwuzurike
Benito Jones
Brodric Martin
Christian Covington
Cory Durden
Chris Smith
EDGE (7)
Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
John Cominsky
Josh Paschal
James Houston
Romeo Okwara
Julian Okwara
Linebacker (7)
Alex Anzalone
Jack Campbell
Malcolm Rodriguez
Derrick Barnes
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Anthony Pittman
Trevor Nowaske
Cornerback (10)
Cameron Sutton
Jerry Jacobs
Brian Branch
Will Harris
Starling Thomas
Chase Lucas
Steven Gilmore
Khalil Dorsey
Colby Richardson
Emmanuel Moseley — On active/PUP, not on reserve/PUP yet
Safety (7)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Kerby Joseph
Tracy Walker
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Brady Breeze
Brandon Joseph
Scott Nelson
Special teams (4)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Riley Patterson (K)
Parker Romo (K)
Loading comments...