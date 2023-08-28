As the Detroit Lions inch closer to the 4 p.m. ET roster cuts deadline on Tuesday, coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes will face some difficult roster decisions. Unfortunately, injuries can always impact their decisions, and the Lions have a handful of players currently battling through something that could affect their status with the team.

On Monday morning, Campbell chatted with the media and offered a few minor updates on the most significant injuries the team is currently going through.

QB Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld suffered a leg injury in his first drive of the preseason finale. Campbell was asked if it was an ACL tear, but the Lions coach would not confirm or deny those reports and instead said that the quarterback is currently getting a second opinion on his injury.

That said, he didn’t exactly sound optimistic about Sudfeld’s outlook:

“Well, if it is the deal with Nate, it’s awful,” Campbell said. “I hate that for him. That’s tough because Nate’s given us everything that he’s had. He came in last year and brought something to us. Somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. So I hate that if that’s the way it goes here.”

If Sudfeld did suffer a torn ACL, the Lions will likely place him on injured reserve prior to the 53-man roster cutdown deadline, ending his 2023 season.

UPDATE: Per Adam Schefter, Sudfeld did indeed tear his ACL.

EDGE Julian Okwara

Okwara also suffered an injury in the preseason finale. Campbell noted that he will not be practicing on Monday.

“JO didn’t come back in the game, so I don’t see him practicing today,” Campbell said.

That’s a tough development for Okwara, who is already perceived to be on the roster bubble.

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

Melifonwu was injured in the team’s second preseason game and has not practiced since. Campbell was slightly more optimistic about Melifonwu’s status—calling him day-to-day—but he also will not practice to start the week.

“He’s not going to practice today,” Campbell said. “It’s day-to-day. We’ll see. Hopefully, we’ll know a lot more when they come off this break.”

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley remains on the team’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he rehabs from the torn ACL he suffered last year. Last week, we saw Moseley return to the practice field working with trainers, and Campbell noted some serious progress.

“E-Man is doing well, but he’s somebody we’ll discuss tonight on whether we keep him on PUP or do we take him off. He’s close, but he’s doing well,” Campbell said.

The Lions face an interesting decision with Moseley. If they keep him on PUP, he will not be eligible to play or practice with the team for the first four weeks of the regular season. If they take him off the PUP list prior to Tuesday’s cutdowns, he will immediately take up a spot on the 53-man roster, leaving one less roster spot for someone else.