The second wave of Detroit Lions roster cuts is underway, and the first reported one is a bit of a surprise. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, wide receiver Dylan Drummond is getting waived.

Drummond, a local product out of Eastern Michigan, has been turning heads ever since he got an invite to Lions rookie minicamp in the spring. There he earned his way onto the 90-man roster and seemed to take advantage of every opportunity he got in Detroit.

“We see it. He makes plays every day,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said early in training camp. “He really, mentally, can play all the positions. He competes in special teams and I would say he’s hard to ignore. He’s just hard to ignore. He just – he’s continuing to climb the depth chart, so he’s doing exactly what a guy like him has to do. He’s doing everything right.”

That carried over into the preseason, where Drummond pulled in nine catches for 87 yards in three games, including five in the preseason finale.

However, the Lions have had a very intense competition for their reserve receiver jobs. While Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, and Marvin Jones Jr. are presumed to be safe, Drummond, seventh-round rookie Antoine Green, undrafted rookie Chase Cota, and Maurice Alexander have all made strong cases to be the fifth and/or sixth receiver on the roster.

Drummond is a strong candidate to make the team’s practice squad if he goes unclaimed through the waiver wire.

