According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are waiving undrafted rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez.

With Nate Sudfeld believed to have suffered a torn ACL and likely headed to injured reserve, and rookie third-round pick Hendon Hooker expected to stay on the team’s Non-Football Injury list for at least the first four weeks of the season, that leaves just Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater left on the team’s roster.

In addition to that, the Lions are only carrying eight offensive linemen on their 53-man roster, according to Dave Birkett. He reported the Lions are waiving guard Kayode Awosika and offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda, in addition to the previous reports that Connor Galvin, Germain Ifedi, Bobby Hart, Darrin Paulo, Obinna Eze, and Alex Mollette have been cut.

Birkett did not report on the fates of Brad Cecil and Max Pircher. However, he did confirm on Twitter that these were the eight offensive linemen who are making the team:

LT Taylor Decker

LG Jonah Jackson

C Frank Ragnow

C/RG Graham Glasgow

RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RT Penei Sewell

G Colby Sorsdal

OT Matt Nelson

Birkett believes among the cut group, Swoboda, Galvin, and Awosika could be practice squad bound if they clear waivers.

Eight offensive linemen may seem like a low amount, as they kept nine on last year’s initial 53-man roster. However, eight is the key number. If the Lions keep all eight offensive linemen active on gameday, it allows them to expand their roster from 47 on the day of the game to 48—meaning one fewer player has to be named inactive.

The Lions still have several roster cuts to go.