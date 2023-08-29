Detroit Lions reportedly seeking another kicker on trade market

While the Detroit Lions roster has gotten much better over the past two years, one thing that has eluded them is a consistent, reliable kicker. And according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Lions are in the market for yet another one. Per Russini, the Lions are among five different teams currently making calls looking for a potential trade for a kicker.

This offseason, the Lions have already made one trade for a kicker, sending a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick for Riley Patterson. Throughout training camp, Patterson seemed to be the preferred and was somewhat reliable throughout the summer. However, in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, Patterson came up short on a 53-yard field goal and missed an extra point.

At the time, coach Dan Campbell seemed to shrug off the bad night for Patterson.

“I feel like he’s been pretty steady and reliable, and I think he just kind of had a rough one today,” Campbell said. “That’s what I’m chalking it up to because he’s really been on it I feel like for this training camp.”

But it appears the Lions are, yet again, looking to upgrade over Patterson and Parker Romo, the other kicker currently on the roster.

Since Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes took over in 2021, the Lions have spun their rolodex of kickers. The following players have gone on and off the roster in that two-year period: Randy Bullock, Zane Gonzalez, Matthew Wright, Austin Seibert, Ryan Santoso, Riley Patterson, Aldrick Rosas, Dominik Eberle, Michael Badgley, Sam Ficken, and Parker Romo.