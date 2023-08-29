2023 Detroit Lions finalize initial 53-man roster

After a weekend of tough cuts and complicated roster decisions, the Detroit Lions have established their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. I say “initial” 53-man roster, because over the next few days, there are likely to be a few additional moves that will move players on and off the roster that you see below. Detroit could add some player on the waiver wire, they may move a player or two to the injured reserve list, or there could be a trade or two down the line.

Regardless, the 53-man roster below represents the core of what this team will be this year, as will the 16-man roster the Lions will begin to establish on Wednesday around Noon ET.

If you’re interested to see how this roster has evolved in the past two years, check out the initial 53-man roster in 2021 and in 2022.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ initial 53-man roster:

Subscribe to Pride of Detroit Direct today for a 7-day free trial to follow the Lions on the road to the Super Bowl. Jeremy Reisman, head of the best Lions community on the planet, will deliver deep analysis and insights he’s picking up directly from Ford Field. For $50, twice per week throughout the season and on a regular basis during the offseason, Pride of Detroit Direct will hit your inbox, so don’t miss out — sign up today!

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Reserve/NFI list: Hendon Hooker

Running back (3)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Wide receiver (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Marvin Jones

Antoine Green

Suspended list: Jameson Williams

Tight end (3)

Brock Wright

Sam LaPorta

James Mitchell

Offensive line (8)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow

Colby Sorsdal

Matt Nelson

Interior defensive line (5)

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Benito Jones

Brodric Martin

EDGE (7)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

John Cominsky

Josh Paschal

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Malcolm Rodriguez

Derrick Barnes

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Anthony Pittman

Cornerback (7)

Cameron Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Emmanuel Moseley

Brian Branch

Will Harris

Steven Gilmore

Khalil Dorsey

Safety (4)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Special teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Riley Patterson (K)