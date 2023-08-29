2023 Detroit Lions finalize initial 53-man roster

After a weekend of tough cuts and complicated roster decisions, the Detroit Lions have established their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. I say “initial” 53-man roster, because over the next few days, there are likely to be a few additional moves that will move players on and off the roster that you see below. Detroit could add some player on the waiver wire, they may move a player or two to the injured reserve list, or there could be a trade or two down the line.
Regardless, the 53-man roster below represents the core of what this team will be this year, as will the 16-man roster the Lions will begin to establish on Wednesday around Noon ET.
If you’re interested to see how this roster has evolved in the past two years, check out the initial 53-man roster in 2021 and in 2022.
Here’s a look at the Lions’ initial 53-man roster:
Quarterback (2)
Jared Goff
Teddy Bridgewater
Reserve/NFI list: Hendon Hooker
Running back (3)
David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jason Cabinda (FB)
Wide receiver (5)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Reynolds
Kalif Raymond
Marvin Jones
Antoine Green
Suspended list: Jameson Williams
Tight end (3)
Brock Wright
Sam LaPorta
James Mitchell
Offensive line (8)
Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Graham Glasgow
Colby Sorsdal
Matt Nelson
Interior defensive line (5)
Alim McNeill
Isaiah Buggs
Levi Onwuzurike
Benito Jones
Brodric Martin
EDGE (7)
Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
John Cominsky
Josh Paschal
James Houston
Romeo Okwara
Julian Okwara
Linebacker (6)
Alex Anzalone
Jack Campbell
Malcolm Rodriguez
Derrick Barnes
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Anthony Pittman
Cornerback (7)
Cameron Sutton
Jerry Jacobs
Emmanuel Moseley
Brian Branch
Will Harris
Steven Gilmore
Khalil Dorsey
Safety (4)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Kerby Joseph
Tracy Walker
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Special teams (3)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Riley Patterson (K)
