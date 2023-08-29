Detroit Lions activating Emmanuel Moseley from PUP list

The Detroit Lions are activating cornerback Emmanuel Moseley from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, according to Adam Schefter. That means he will be on the team’s initial 53-man roster and he’ll be eligible to play right away, if ready.

Moseley is recovering from an ACL tear suffered early last season with the San Francisco 49ers. While it appeared Moseley was initially ahead of schedule with his rehab, he reportedly had to have a clean-up surgery prior to training camp that set back his recovery.

Earlier in the week, coach Dan Campbell provided a minor update on Moseley, giving an optimistic viewpoint

“E-man’s doing well, but he’s somebody we’ll discuss tonight on whether – do we keep him on PUP, do we take him off? He’s close, but he’s doing well,” Campbell said.

Just because Moseley will be activated from the PUP list does not mean he’s in line to be ready by Week 1. He only recently returned to the practice field working with trainers. He has not taken any walkthroughs or practice reps with the team, and it will certainly take time for him to acclimate to his teammates, the defensive scheme, and football shape.

In the meantime, Detroit is expected to start Cameron Sutton and Jerry Jacobs at outside cornerback at the beginning of the season. Will Harris and undrafted rookie Starling Thomas V should be the primary backups, if needed. But, for now, the Lions’ cornerback depth suddenly looks a little nicer.

That said, this will make roster cuts a little harder for Detroit, given that the Lions’ cornerback depth played quite well throughout the preseason.

UPDATE: Moseley responded to the news on Twitter: