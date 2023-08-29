Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The 2023 Detroit Lions season is nearly here and it’s time to call your shot in our latest SB Nation reacts survey. This week’s question is straightforward: How many wins will the Lions have this season?

In the poll below, you can select from four categories:

0-6 wins (Listen... curses are real)

7-9 wins (Did the team improve?)

10-12 wins (Playoffs, here we come)

13+ or more wins (Pass the Kool-Aid, I’m parched)

Our entire staff will be making their predictions over the upcoming week—and Jeremy Reisman and I (Erik Schlitt) already made some early predictions following the schedule release—but we want to see what the majority of Lions fans' comfort level sits.

So now is your chance. Vote in our latest SB Nation Reacts survey below and sound off in the comments. Note: Results from the Reacts survey will be posted later in the week.

