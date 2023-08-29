The Detroit Lions 2023 roster cuts continue to come in prior to the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday.

The latest two cuts are not huge surprises: tight end Darrell Daniels (per Aaron Wilson) and kicker Parker Romo (per Tom Pelissero)

After an injury to Shane Zylstra and the cutting of Derrick Deese, the Lions desperately needed tight end depth in training camp. Daniels and Daniel Helm were signed at the beginning of August as reinforcements. Daniels likely had the better shot at the 53-man roster, seeing as he’s worked with current Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden for several years with the Arizona Cardinals. However, both players have now been cut, leaving just three tight ends remaining on the roster: rookie Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and James Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Romo entered camp as competition against Riley Patterson for the kicker job. Though the two were neck-and-neck during training camp practices, it was clear the coaching staff favored Patterson. That was made abundantly clear in the preseason when Patterson took all the special teams reps for the second and third games.

That said, Patterson does not sound like a lock to make the roster. A report from The Athletic suggested the Lions were exploring other kicker options on the trade market after Patterson missed two kicks in the preseason finale. It has already been an active trade market for kickers, as Dustin Hopkins, Wil Lutz, and Nick Folk have been moved in the last 24 hours.

You can track all of the Detroit Lions roster moves as the cut down to 53 with our 2023 roster cuts tracker.