Detroit Lions reportedly waive CB Starling Thomas V

In what has to be the most surprising Detroit Lions roster cut, undrafted rookie CB Starling Thomas V has been waived.

By Jeremy Reisman
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the final Detroit Lions roster cutdowns emerge, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler dropped the biggest surprise thus far. Per Fowler, the Lions are waiving undrafted rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V.

Thomas quickly found himself repping with the second-team defense in training camp and holding his own. He was also predominantly used all over the place on special teams. He even made an impression as a kick returner, averaging 33.0 yards per return on two opportunities against the Jaguars.

However, with the Lions activating Emmanuel Moseley from the Physically Unable to Perform list, there was less room for Detroit to keep their deep bench of young cornerbacks. It’s unclear what these moves mean for the likes of undrafted rookie Steven Gilmore and 25-year-old corner Khalil Dorsey.

Though we’re past the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the Lions to get to 53 players, many of those decisions have yet to be made public. You can see all of the announced roster moves with our 2023 Detroit Lions roster cuts tracker.

