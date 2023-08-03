Like every team in the NFL, the Detroit Lions suffered their share of injuries last season. Fortunately, the team enters training camp in relatively good health, and the hope is that some of these players who ended 2022 hurt can jump back in and make a strong impact in 2023.

The old adage is that getting an injured player back can feel just like making a big signing or trade. While the Lions did not necessarily lose too many bona fide starters due to injury last year, there are certainly players that will compete for significant playing time once they are fully back healthy.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lion will have the biggest injury bounce back?

My answer: Unsurprisingly, most of the big candidates here are on the defensive side of the ball; Jameson Williams does not really count for me, so only main player on offense to call out would be Halapoulivaati Vaitai, though he is far from a lock to start.

Both Charles Harris and Julian Okwara are names to watch along the edge, as the Lions need some players to take a big step forward. However, the obvious answer has to be Tracy Walker, who is see as one of the defense’s cornerstones. Walker is a solid pick here, but I am also curious to see what Levi Onwuzurike can do. Getting him back to 100 percent would be a huge boost to the defensive front.

What do you think? Who are you excited to see back out there healthy in 2023? Sound off in the comment section at the bottom of the page.