Detroit Lions sell out season tickets for 1st time in Ford Field history

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday morning that they have sold out of Lions Loyal memberships—their title for season-ticket holders. It is the first time since the team moved to Ford Field in 2002 that they have sold out of season tickets.

“This is an exciting moment for our franchise. To reach this milestone as we celebrate our 90th season of Detroit Lions football makes the moment even more special,” Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood said in an official statement. “The Lions have always enjoyed a loyal and multi-generational fan base that has been the bedrock of our fan base. We can’t wait for the home field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season.”

Fan excitement is clearly the highest it’s been in several decades after the Lions finished last season on an 8-2 run, closing with a win on Lambeau Field to knock their division rival Green Bay Packers out of the playoff race. They enter 2023 as favorites to win the division—something they haven’t accomplished since the 1993 season.

Detroit has not hosted a home playoff game in Ford Field history and haven’t made the postseason since 2016.