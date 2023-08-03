Hall of Fame Game open thread: Jets at Browns

Football is here*!

*Preseason football isn’t real football, and the excitement of the Hall of Fame game will wear off undoubtedly by the end of the first quarter. But it is my journalistic duty to start this article with some version of “Football is back/here/upon us.”

The 2023 NFL preseason schedule kicks off on Thursday night for a battle between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. Starter like Aaron Rodgers aren’t expected to play, but I’m sorry to tell you that the broadcast will mention him/show him approximately 30 times during the game. Don’t worry, we’ll be able to ignore Rodgers and the AFC East soon enough.

But for one night, maybe we can stomach it all as we welcome back the NFL for this Thursday night game. After all, the Detroit Lions preseason will open up in just over a week. Get ready, y’all. It’s coming.

Hang out in the comment section below and chat during tonight’s game. Here’s how you can watch it:

Jets vs. Browns

Date: Thursday, August 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Online streaming: NFL+

Happy football, y’all!