It’s nearly September, and the dog days of summer are dwindling. Soon we will have real Detroit Lions football on our hands. On top of the incoming matchup with the world champion Kansas City Chiefs, Lions fans have something else to look forward to as the season begins.

The first episode of “A Football Life Origins” is set to debut on NFL+ at 9 PM EST on August 30t, with the focus being on Dallas Cowboys’ star pass-rusher Micah Parsons. Now to the part Lions fans will care the most about—the second episode of the series will focus on none other than Lions’ star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The episode on St. Brown should be plenty entertaining, since the episode will feature chats with the Sun God himself, his parents, as well as with coaches and teammates from through the years.

The episode will debut on NFL+ on Thursday, September 14, and on NFL Network on Friday, September 29. For a full schedule of all five episodes of the series, click here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Lions’ receiver Marvin Jones. Jr. is officially the oldest receiver in the league, and I feel older knowing this. (Note: Matthew Slater plays no receiver snaps, he’s a special teamer)

WRs at 31+ to make 53-rosters



Matthew Slater (Patriots) - 38.0

Marvin Jones Jr. (Lions) - 33.5

Adam Thielen (Panthers) - 33.0

Randall Cobb (Jets) - 33.0

Marquise Goodwin (Browns) - 32.8

Robert Woods (Texans) - 31.4

Keenan Allen (Chargers) - 31.4

DeAndre Hopkins (Titans) - 31.3 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 30, 2023

Are you ready for some college football? The Lions are.

Happy belated birthday to Lions’ great Eddie Murray.