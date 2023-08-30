Discussion: Which Detroit Lions roster cut surprised you most?

The Detroit Lions truly have turned a page. While we’re fretting over which players are inside or outside of the roster, it’s a far cry from where this fan base was when Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell took over. There were numerous starting positions with question marks as large as those at roster spots 50-53 now. That’s a testament to the work this front office has done to bring talented players to Detroit, and the coaching staff’s ability to get the most out of them.

The Lions wound up with some really tough position battles and had to cut some talented players ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline. Which was the biggest surprise?

My answer: it has to be Starling Thomas V.

Thomas was a star from the moment he arrived in Allen Park. While he didn’t make too many splash plays in coverage during the preseason, to say he was solid on special teams would be an understatement. I don’t think it’s controversial to say he was the Lions’ best gunner all preseason, and special teams play carries a lot of weight when you have such a talented roster.

Ultimately, cornerback was one of the Lions’ deepest positions. Even for the CB5/6 role, you had three very qualified players between Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Starling Thomas, and that’s not even mentioning the incumbent corners. Regardless of the outcome, the Lions were going to have to part ways with some talented players. Starling was on the losing end of that deal.

Which roster cut surprised you most Tuesday? Let us know in the comments below.