2023 Detroit Lions practice squad, waiver wire tracker; updated 53-man roster

The Detroit Lions may have their initial 53-man roster, but there’s a reason we call it the “initial” 53-man roster and not the “final” 53-man roster. Even over the course of 24 hours after the Lions made their roster cutdowns, they are likely to make several more changes.
Players may be placed on injured reserve, the Lions may put in a waiver claim for a player, or maybe there’s a kicker trade coming around the corner. Additionally, after Noon ET on Wednesday, the Lions will start officially building their 16-man practice squad. In other words, there is still plenty of roster maneuvering to do.
This post will serve as a tracker for all of the remaining roster moves that the Lions make, be it for their 53-man roster or their practice squad. Additionally, at the bottom of this post will be an updated 53-man roster.
Beyond that, we will also be tracking the Lions players who were cut, and where they end up landing, if they don’t come back to Detroit. Last year, there were only a few players who immediately found new homes: Riley Patterson (Jaguars), Kalil Pimpleton (Giants practice squad), Mark Gilbert (Steelers practice squad), and David Blough (Vikings practice squad). This year, there has already been one, with offensive tackle Germain Ifedi expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills.
Waiver wire claims will be processed at Noon ET on Wednesday, and that’s when we should start seeing action with new additions and practice squad signings. Follow along below.
New Lions additions
Waiver wire claims
- NONE
Free agent signings
Trades
Former Lions heading elsewhere
Waived players claimed by another team
- CB Starling Thomas V — Claimed by Arizona Cardinals
Lions released players signed by another team
- OT Germain Ifedi — Expected to sign with Bills
- DT Christian Covington — Signing to Chargers practice squad
Lions players who cleared waivers (now a free agent)
- QB Adrian Martinez
- WR Maurice Alexander
- G Kayode Awosika
- S Brady Breeze
- WR Dylan Drummond
- DL Cory Durden
- S Brandon Joseph
- LB Trevor Nowaske
- OT Max Pircher
- K Parker Romo
- DT Chris Smith
- OT Ryan Swoboda
- WR Trinity Benson
- WR Avery Davis
- OT Obinna Eze
- TE Daniel Helm
- C Alex Mollette
- S Scott Nelson
- OL Darrin Paulo
- CB Colby Richardson
Practice Squad news
Detroit Lions 2023 practice squad members (16 players max)
- OT Connor Galvin (per Dave Birkett)
- K Michael Badgley (per Dave Birkett)
- CB Chase Lucas (per Mike Garafolo)
Updated 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster
Quarterback (2)
Jared Goff
Teddy Bridgewater
Reserve/NFI list: Hendon Hooker
Running back (3)
David Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jason Cabinda (FB)
Wide receiver (5)
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Reynolds
Kalif Raymond
Marvin Jones
Antoine Green
Suspended list: Jameson Williams
Tight end (3)
Sam LaPorta
Brock Wright
James Mitchell
Offensive line (8)
Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Graham Glasgow
Colby Sorsdal
Matt Nelson
Interior defensive line (5)
Alim McNeill
Isaiah Buggs
Levi Onwuzurike
Benito Jones
Brodric Martin
EDGE (7)
Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
John Cominsky
Josh Paschal
James Houston
Romeo Okwara
Julian Okwara
Linebacker (6)
Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Jack Campbell
Malcolm Rodriguez
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Anthony Pittman
Cornerback (7)
Cameron Sutton
Jerry Jacobs
Emmanuel Moseley
Brian Branch
Will Harris
Steven Gilmore
Khalil Dorsey
Safety (4)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Kerby Joseph
Tracy Walker
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Special teams (3)
Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Riley Patterson (K)
