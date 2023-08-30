2023 Detroit Lions practice squad, waiver wire tracker; updated 53-man roster

The Detroit Lions may have their initial 53-man roster, but there’s a reason we call it the “initial” 53-man roster and not the “final” 53-man roster. Even over the course of 24 hours after the Lions made their roster cutdowns, they are likely to make several more changes.

Players may be placed on injured reserve, the Lions may put in a waiver claim for a player, or maybe there’s a kicker trade coming around the corner. Additionally, after Noon ET on Wednesday, the Lions will start officially building their 16-man practice squad. In other words, there is still plenty of roster maneuvering to do.

This post will serve as a tracker for all of the remaining roster moves that the Lions make, be it for their 53-man roster or their practice squad. Additionally, at the bottom of this post will be an updated 53-man roster.

Beyond that, we will also be tracking the Lions players who were cut, and where they end up landing, if they don’t come back to Detroit. Last year, there were only a few players who immediately found new homes: Riley Patterson (Jaguars), Kalil Pimpleton (Giants practice squad), Mark Gilbert (Steelers practice squad), and David Blough (Vikings practice squad). This year, there has already been one, with offensive tackle Germain Ifedi expected to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Waiver wire claims will be processed at Noon ET on Wednesday, and that’s when we should start seeing action with new additions and practice squad signings. Follow along below.

New Lions additions

Waiver wire claims

NONE

Free agent signings

Trades

Former Lions heading elsewhere

Waived players claimed by another team

CB Starling Thomas V — Claimed by Arizona Cardinals

Lions released players signed by another team

Lions players who cleared waivers (now a free agent)

QB Adrian Martinez

WR Maurice Alexander

G Kayode Awosika

S Brady Breeze

WR Dylan Drummond

DL Cory Durden

S Brandon Joseph

LB Trevor Nowaske

OT Max Pircher

K Parker Romo

DT Chris Smith

OT Ryan Swoboda

WR Trinity Benson

WR Avery Davis

OT Obinna Eze

TE Daniel Helm

C Alex Mollette

S Scott Nelson

OL Darrin Paulo

CB Colby Richardson

Practice Squad news

Detroit Lions 2023 practice squad members (16 players max)

Updated 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff

Teddy Bridgewater

Reserve/NFI list: Hendon Hooker

Running back (3)

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Wide receiver (5)

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Marvin Jones

Antoine Green

Suspended list: Jameson Williams

Tight end (3)

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

James Mitchell

Offensive line (8)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Graham Glasgow

Colby Sorsdal

Matt Nelson

Interior defensive line (5)

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Benito Jones

Brodric Martin

EDGE (7)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

John Cominsky

Josh Paschal

James Houston

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Linebacker (6)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Jack Campbell

Malcolm Rodriguez

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Anthony Pittman

Cornerback (7)

Cameron Sutton

Jerry Jacobs

Emmanuel Moseley

Brian Branch

Will Harris

Steven Gilmore

Khalil Dorsey

Safety (4)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Kerby Joseph

Tracy Walker

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Special teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Riley Patterson (K)